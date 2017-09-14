Serial laundry looter caught by police

This is an update to a KOLD Crime Team investigation we first brought you earlier this week.

50 year-old James Jaconski is charged with felony criminal damage and possession of burglary tools.

Surveillance video from the U Wash Laundromat show a suspect breaking into the machines.

Jaconski is accused of using a screwdriver to break into the coin box machines at the store, three separate times.

The store owner told us he’s caused extensive damage to the machines, totaling $5,000. As you can imagine, that's a big blow to a small business owner.

TPD officials say Jaconski has now been linked to at least eight theft incidents at laundromats all over Tucson. Additional charges are expected.

According to the owner of U Wash Laundry, detectives said Jaconski's family recognized him on the news and told him to turn himself into police.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.