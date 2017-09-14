1st Avenue, Roger Road back open after pedestrian crash - Tucson News Now

1st Avenue, Roger Road back open after pedestrian crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash near 1st and Roger (Source: Tucson News Now) Crash near 1st and Roger (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

1st Avenue and Roger Road are back open, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

The crash involved a man who was hit while working on a broken down vehicle on the side of the road, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department. 

He has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and a driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

There were four vehicles involved in the crash, according to Sgt. Bay. 

