1st Avenue, Roger Road back open after pedestrian crash

Area back open after an earlier crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Area back open after an earlier crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Roads have been cleared from the earlier crash according to the Tucson Police Department.
Roads have been cleared from the earlier crash according to the Tucson Police Department.
City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.
City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.
"Patience, please. It'll look nice and be nice when it's done. But we've got a year and a quarter to work through to get there," said Paul Bennett, project manager with the Pima County Transportation Department (PCDOT).
"Patience, please. It'll look nice and be nice when it's done. But we've got a year and a quarter to work through to get there," said Paul Bennett, project manager with the Pima County Transportation Department (PCDOT).
According to Tucson police, 26-year-old Michael Herrera, the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene.
According to Tucson police, 26-year-old Michael Herrera, the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.