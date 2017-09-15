Audio, video, pictures show night undocumented immigrant was shot

New audio, video, and pictures detail the night an undocumented immigr ant was shot and injured.



Tucson News Now obtained the data and footage from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, taken after the night of July 31, at 71-year-old Michael Goodwin's home on West Arivaca Road. He lives near Arivaca, about 60 miles southwest of Tucson.



The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.



The audio also displayed the sound of an undocumented immigr ant who feared for his life.



Detectives learned, prior to the shooting, that there was a confrontation which occurred inside Goodwin's residence or near his carport door.



Deputies did not release the name of the undocumented immigr ant, who said he walked up to Goodwin's door, in the dark of night, and knocked, before trying to open the door.



"He's behind the door, and when I opened the door, the guy, he pulled the gun. He said, 'what the [expletive] are you doing over here?' I said, 'I'm looking for food,'" the man told deputies, after he was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.



Photos shared by the Pima County Sheriff's Department also included photos of the firearm, a .38 special revolver.



What happened next was captured in the conversation between the undocumented immigr ant and a deputy:



Victim: "The first time, he shot me when I turned around from the front door."

Deputy: "So after he pointed the gun, you turned around, and he shot you the first time?"

Victim: "Yeah."

Deputy: "And then you ran towards the gate?"

Victim: "And he shot me the second time."



Audio from an interview with Goodwin revealed that the 71-year-old wanted to clear up two things with deputies.



"It was dark, and I thought I was not aiming at him. Honestly," Goodwin stated.



He also said he didn't know whether the alleged intruder "had my 9mm [gun] or not."



"I'm not saying I did the right thing, and I'm not saying I did the wrong thing. Somebody else will have to make that determination," Goodwin told deputies. "But, at the moment, I can tell you that my fear level was a 10 out of 10."



Photos show deputies found shell casings at the home, as they also collected the undocumented immigr ants bags and his Mexican passport.



The follow up interview had Goodwin feeling remorse.



"This young man that I've hurt now. I can't even begin to get my mind around it. No matter what he did, he didn't deserve to get shot," he said.



No arrests were made the night of the incident.



"If I thought you were a flight risk I'd put handcuffs on you and take you to jail tonight," one deputy told Goodwin, after the suspected shooter mentioned he wasn't a 'flight risk.'



According to a news release, detectives presented the case to the Pima County Attorney's Office, who issued charges.



Goodwin faces two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

