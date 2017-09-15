Audio, video, pictures show night undocumented immigrant was shot

The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.
The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.
For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs.
For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs.
Area back open after an earlier crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Area back open after an earlier crash, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days as soldiers conduct live-fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.
Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days as soldiers conduct live-fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.
Tucson’s largest school district officially has a new superintendent. And we hope he’ll be sticking around for a while.
Tucson’s largest school district officially has a new superintendent. And we hope he’ll be sticking around for a while.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.