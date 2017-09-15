Wildcat Classic is a volleyball homecoming

Ironwood Ridge's Jordan Weatherless ('15) was invited to the U.S. National Team tryout camp this past spring.

Sahuaro's Brielle Sterns ('17) is making an impact in her freshman season at New Mexico State.

New Mexico State outside hitter Jordan Abalos will continue her athletic career with UA Beach Volleyball in the spring.

Arizona volleyball (4-2) wraps up nonconference play this weekend at McKale Center with the Wildcat Classic.

UA welcomes in Illinois State (4-6), New Mexico State (6-3) and William & Mary (2-8) for the two-day, six-match event.

This will be the Wildcats' first action in 13 days after Hurricane Irma forced the cancellation of the FSU/FAMU Classic last weekend in Tallahassee.

This is the final tune up for the young Wildcats before Pac-12 play kicks off next week.

The tournament is a homecoming for several Tucson prep stars.

Safford’s Jordan Abalos is the Aggies second-leading scorer (12 ppg). She will graduate at the end of the Fall semester and committed back in late April to attended UA where she will have two seasons of eligibility to play for the Wildcats’ Beach Volleyball program.

New Mexico State also features freshman middle blocker Brielle Sterns from Sahuaro High School.

Sterns is currently the fifth leading scorer on the Aggies (7 ppg).

2014 Southern Arizona Player of the Year Jordan Weatherless is in her junior season as a setter for Illinois State.

She led the Redbirds in assists as a sophomore (681) and had 18 in a four-set loss Tuesday night to Northern Illinois.

Wildcat Classic Schedule:

Friday

New Mexico State vs. Illinois State (10 a.m.)

William and Mary vs. Arizona (12 p.m.)

Illinois State vs. William and Mary (4:30 p.m.)

New Mexico State vs. Arizona (7 p.m.)

Saturday

New Mexico State vs. William and Mary (9:30 a.m.)

Illinois State vs. Arizona (1 p.m.)

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.