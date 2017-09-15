Teachers offer tips to stay healthy during flu season

A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.
A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.
Health officials are seeing an early start to flu season. At the University of Arizona, healthcare professionals have already seen 37 cases of confirmed flu.
Health officials are seeing an early start to flu season. At the University of Arizona, healthcare professionals have already seen 37 cases of confirmed flu.
The University of Arizona’s role in a space mission came to an end as the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn’s atmosphere.
The University of Arizona’s role in a space mission came to an end as the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn’s atmosphere.
The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.
The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.
For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs.
For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.