El Charro offers 95 cent margaritas, tacos and more

America's oldest family owned Mexican restaurant is turning 95, and that means awesome deals.

El Charro Cafe is offering its most iconic menu items for just $.95 on Friday September 15.

The list includes chimichangas, tacos, tamales, cervezas, and margaritas.

El Charro is also using its anniversary to help raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

The restaurant has partnered with World Care Foundation, and is selling bracelets. All proceeds from the bracelets go to hurricane relief efforts.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.