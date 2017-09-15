El Charro offers 95 cent margaritas, tacos and more - Tucson News Now

El Charro offers 95 cent margaritas, tacos and more

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: El Charro Cafe / Facebook) (Source: El Charro Cafe / Facebook)

America's oldest family owned Mexican restaurant is turning 95, and that means awesome deals.

El Charro Cafe is offering its most iconic menu items for just $.95 on Friday September 15.

The list includes chimichangas, tacos, tamales, cervezas, and margaritas.

El Charro is also using its anniversary to help raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

The restaurant has partnered with World Care Foundation, and is selling bracelets. All proceeds from the bracelets go to hurricane relief efforts.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • 'A' Mountain road closed for next 4 weekends for repair work

    'A' Mountain road closed for next 4 weekends for repair work

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:53:24 GMT
    (Source: Tucson Parks and Recreation Department)(Source: Tucson Parks and Recreation Department)

    City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain. 

    City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain. 

  • Tucson vet paying it forward after being rescued by his drug dealer

    Tucson vet paying it forward after being rescued by his drug dealer

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:11:14 GMT
    U.S. Navy veteran Jon Lewis (Source: Tucson News Now)U.S. Navy veteran Jon Lewis (Source: Tucson News Now)

    A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.

    A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.

  • Teachers offer tips to stay healthy during flu season

    Teachers offer tips to stay healthy during flu season

    Friday, September 15 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-09-15 13:28:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Health officials are seeing an early start to flu season. At the University of Arizona, healthcare professionals have already seen 37 cases of confirmed flu.

    Health officials are seeing an early start to flu season. At the University of Arizona, healthcare professionals have already seen 37 cases of confirmed flu.

    •   
Powered by Frankly