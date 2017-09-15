El Charro offers 95 cent margaritas, tacos and more

City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.
A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.
Health officials are seeing an early start to flu season. At the University of Arizona, healthcare professionals have already seen 37 cases of confirmed flu.
The University of Arizona’s role in a space mission came to an end as the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn’s atmosphere.
The interviews conducted by deputies, captured in audio recordings, display the sound of a bedridden man who feared for his life. Goodwin told deputies he has been confined to his bed and home for about two and a half years.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
