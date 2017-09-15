Firefighters save artwork during studio fire

Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.

According to TFD, the studio caught fire sometime before 5:30 a.m. Firefighters contained the fire quickly, and when they saw artwork inside they raced to save it.

A ladder crew covered the artwork to protect it during firefighting, according to TFD Capt. Andy Skaggs

TFD said several artist use this studio, and will be displaced.

No people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Wolf said the costumes for the All Souls Procession are made here. Now these artist have to find another place to work.

