Firefighters save artwork during studio fire - Tucson News Now

Firefighters save artwork during studio fire

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson Fire Dept) (Source: Tucson Fire Dept)
(Source: Tucson Fire Dept) (Source: Tucson Fire Dept)
(Source: Tucson Fire Dept) (Source: Tucson Fire Dept)

Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.

According to TFD, the studio caught fire sometime before 5:30 a.m. Firefighters contained the fire quickly, and when they saw artwork inside they raced to save it.

A ladder crew covered the artwork to protect it during firefighting, according to TFD Capt. Andy Skaggs

TFD said several artist use this studio, and will be displaced.

No people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Wolf said the costumes for the All Souls Procession are made here. Now these artist have to find another place to work.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Drive-through document shredding available Saturday

    Drive-through document shredding available Saturday

    Friday, September 15 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-09-15 19:01:17 GMT

    The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.

    The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.

  • breaking

    Douglas police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery

    Douglas police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery

    Friday, September 15 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-15 18:18:25 GMT
    (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register. 

    According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register. 

  • Firefighters save artwork during studio fire

    Firefighters save artwork during studio fire

    Friday, September 15 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-15 18:04:21 GMT
    (Source: Tucson Fire Dept)(Source: Tucson Fire Dept)

    Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.

    Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly