Douglas police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery

Douglas police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are suspects in a recent armed robbery.

According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed the Circle K at 730 F Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.

The suspect with the handgun was wearing a red Nike shirt, black basketball shorts, red socks and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with an unknown logo, dark blue jeans, a black shirt with white lettering on the right sleeve and a small design on the left side of the chest.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at 520-417-7550 or anonymously call the crime check line at 520-417-7520.

