Douglas police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery

According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.
DPS has released the names of the two suspects from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near Quartzsite.
This is an update to a KOLD Crime Team investigation we first brought you earlier this week.
A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a second woman reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department that she had been held against her will at a residence for nearly 12 hours.
A former member of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse has been arrested for impersonating a deputy, detaining people against their will and aggravated assault.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
