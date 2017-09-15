Drive-through document shredding available Saturday

The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.
The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.
According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.
According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.
Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.
Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.
City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.
City of Tucson Department of Transportation crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.
A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.
A Tucson veteran is paying it forward to other vets after being at rock bottom for most of his life. Jon Wayne Lewis, now 71, became homeless after completing his service in the U.S Navy. Lewis lived on the streets for nearly 40 years.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.