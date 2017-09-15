Drive-through document shredding available Saturday - Tucson News Now

Drive-through document shredding available Saturday

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and Shred-It will host a drive-through shred-a-thon at an east-side church on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.

This popular event is very easy. Just drive up and an attendant will put your documents in a bin for shredding.

Each vehicle is allowed to bring no more than five file-size boxes full of personal paperwork. Business documents will not be accepted.

For more information and additional events and services, click HERE.

  Drive-through document shredding available Saturday

    The free event at the Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or when the trucks are full.

