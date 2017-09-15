New Peru restaurant hosting Ceviche Fest

A taste of Peru is available right in the Old Pueblo.

Villa Peru, 1745 E. River Road, is a new family-owned restaurant hosting a ceviche festival on Sept. 14-16. It will feature 12 ceviches, pisco cocktails, live music and more.

Learn how to make ceviche pescado, which is a national Peruvian dish. It is Mahi Mahi prepared sashimi style and cooked in a lime marinade blended with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, rocoto pepper and other Peruvian spices.

