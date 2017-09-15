New Peru restaurant hosting Ceviche Fest

Villa Peru is a new family-owned restaurant hosting a ceviche festival on Sept. 14-16. It will feature 12 ceviches, pisco cocktails, live music and more.
Villa Peru is a new family-owned restaurant hosting a ceviche festival on Sept. 14-16. It will feature 12 ceviches, pisco cocktails, live music and more.
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.
The Federal Trade Commission investigating into the security breach at credit bureau Equifax.
The Federal Trade Commission investigating into the security breach at credit bureau Equifax.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.