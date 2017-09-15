BEAR DOWN: Wildcats lead UTEP 35-9 at halftime

The Arizona Wildcats and UTEP Miners faced off in El Paso Friday night.
The Arizona Wildcats and UTEP Miners faced off in El Paso Friday night.
Local prepsters Jordan Abalos (Safford), Jordan Weatherless (Ironwood Ridge) and Brielle Sterns (Sahuaro) return for UA's tournament.
Local prepsters Jordan Abalos (Safford), Jordan Weatherless (Ironwood Ridge) and Brielle Sterns (Sahuaro) return for UA's tournament.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the Wildcats final non-conference game and first on the road this season.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for the Wildcats final non-conference game and first on the road this season.
Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, is working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma St. John, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, is working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma St. John, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.