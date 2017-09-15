BEAR DOWN: Wildcats lead UTEP 35-9 at halftime

The Arizona Wildcats and UTEP Miners faced off in Texas Friday night.

The Wildcats took a 35-9 halftime lead over the Miners thanks to four scores from quarterback Brandon Dawkins and Shun Brown's punt return for a touchdown.

Arizona (1-1), a 21-point favorite, was coming off a loss to Houston while UTEP (0-2) lost to Rice in Week 2.

The Wildcats, who have won 13 straight over UTEP, haven’t played the Miners in El Paso since 1977.

The Miners last defeated the Wildcats on Nov. 14, 1970, a 33-17 victory in El Paso.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.