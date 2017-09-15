PCSO: Social media helps catch San Manuel burglary, attack suspect

"We released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the home on social media and we were flooded with tips that help identify and locate the suspect," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
"We released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the home on social media and we were flooded with tips that help identify and locate the suspect," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
The judge who presided over former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial wants more input from federal prosecutors about the scope of a requested voiding of the now-pardoned lawman's contempt of court conviction.
The judge who presided over former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial wants more input from federal prosecutors about the scope of a requested voiding of the now-pardoned lawman's contempt of court conviction.
According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.
According to the Douglas Police Department, two men robbed a Circle K on Sept. 10, 2017. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk when they demanded money from the register.
DPS has released the names of the two suspects from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near Quartzsite.
DPS has released the names of the two suspects from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near Quartzsite.
This is an update to a KOLD Crime Team investigation we first brought you earlier this week.
This is an update to a KOLD Crime Team investigation we first brought you earlier this week.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon