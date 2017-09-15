PCSO: Social media helps catch San Manuel burglary, attack suspect

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested the suspect in the burglary and attack of a San Manuel resident.

According to PCSO, the suspect identified as Daniel Torrio, was found in Bylas, on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. It was tips from social media posts and investigative work by PCSO detectives that led to the arrest.

"We released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the home on social media and we were flooded with tips that help identify and locate the suspect," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. "This is just one of the many examples for how important the community’s role is in protect our community. We appreciate all their help and we are glad Mr. Torrio will not be able to victimize anyone else.”

[READ MORE: Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect]

Torrio was taken in on a parole violation, but is now facing burglary and aggravated assault charges, according to the release.

PCSO is thanking Arizona DOC Parole Office, San Carlos Apache Reservation Police Department, and Deputy US Marshals for their efforts in the case and assistance in the arrest.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.