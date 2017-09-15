Illegal poker room in Sierra Vista shut down by authorities

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Department of Gaming officials say an illegal poker room in Sierra Vista has been shut down.

They say during the execution of the warrant Thursday morning, four people suspected of being connected to the unregulated poker room were taken into custody.

Those suspects now face charges ranging from conducting an illegal criminal enterprise, to the promotion of gambling.

The charges range from a class 1 misdemeanor to a class 3 felony.

Department of Gaming officials say it's the first illegal-gambling warrant they've ever served in Sierra Vista.

During the nine-month investigation, Department of Gaming agents say they found evidence of a criminal enterprise at The Poker Room Live.

Authorities say the business facilitated paying customers playing unregulated casino-style poker, similar to that found inside regulated casinos.

