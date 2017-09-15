UPDATE: St. Mary's Road back open, Police still searching for armed-robbery suspect

Tucson police have reopened a west-side street, but are still searching for a suspect in two armed robberies on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, a man robbed the Dollar Tree and Factory 2 U stores at gunpoint in the 1500 block of West St. Mary’s Road, between North Silverbell Road and North Grande Avenue.

The suspect fled on foot down St. Mary’s. Pedestrians saw him and told police he’s could be in a shopping center/apartment complex down the road from the businesses that were robbed.

No reported injuries have been reported.

