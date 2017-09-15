Tucson Fire Chief Critchley inducted into the AZ Fire Service Hall of Fame

The Tucson Fire Department is proud to announce Fire Chief Jim Critchley’s induction into the Arizona Fire Service Hall of Fame.

Chief Critchley became the first Tucson Fire Department Fire Chief inducted into the hall of fame, on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. Chief Critchley’s contributions to the fire service have been numerous throughout his 33 year career.

He has been recognized for his work at the local, state, national and international level. Since 2002, Chief Critchley worked on the board of the Western Fire Chiefs Association and served as their President from 2010-2012. He served on the International Association of Fire Chiefs Board, and he remains an advisor for the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

While serving as the Training Chief for the Tucson Fire Department, he was directly responsible for the training of over half the current members of the department. Chief Critchley has and continues to teach various classes throughout the state.

He has advocated on behalf of continued funding for firefighting training before congress and continues to be an influential leader in the fire service.

