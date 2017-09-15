Casa Grande Ruins fee free on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 30

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument will offer free visitor admission on Saturday, September 30 for National Public Lands Day, along with all of the 400+ national park sites.

Why should you come this day in particular? Superintendent Karl Pierce invites everyone to visit the Monument stating: “Normally, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument charges an entrance fee of $5.00, but on National Public Lands Day we welcome everyone to honor and enjoy this national treasure located in their own backyard for free. National Public Lands Day is also a day to celebrate the thousands of volunteers across the country who contribute their time to help maintain and preserve these special places.”

National Public Lands Day celebrates the vast and diverse nature of America’s open spaces, from small neighborhood parks to large national parks, and the importance of each one.

We are fortunate that more than 600 million acres of public land, including national parks, provide all of us with cherished places where we can go to unwind, recreate, or learn. The annual event encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Visit www.nps.gov for a list of parks and information to help plan your park adventure.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago. Established as the nation’s first archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America.

The Monument is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, www.nps.gov/cagr you may call (520) 723-3172, or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Casa-Grande-Ruins-National-Monument/156409127753466.

