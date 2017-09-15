CBP K9 stops attempted smuggling of 36 pounds of meth

Bundles of drugs found in woman's vehicle at San Luis Port of Entry. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A 30-year-old woman is facing smuggling charges, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Luis Port of Entry find 36 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to a CBP release, officers stopped the woman who had been returning from Mexico for a secondary inspection of her 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer. A CBP K9 alerted to the door panels in the vehicle, officers removed the panels and discovered several bundles of meth.

The woman has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and is facing charges for narcotics smuggling. CBP officers also seized both the car and the drugs, which were worth an estimated $108,000.

