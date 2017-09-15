CBP K9 stops attempted smuggling of 36 pounds of meth

Police blocked traffic in both directions on West St. Mary's Road, between North Silverbell Road and North Grande Avenue.
A 30-year-old woman is facing smuggling charges, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Luis Port of Entry find 36 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Arizona Department of Gaming officials say an illegal poker room in Sierra Vista has been shut down.
"We released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the home on social media and we were flooded with tips that help identify and locate the suspect," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
The judge who presided over former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial wants more input from federal prosecutors about the scope of a requested voiding of the now-pardoned lawman's contempt of court conviction.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The Albany State University's financial aid office has been packed all week. Students there said they've recently seen new balances on their account that they aren't happy about.
