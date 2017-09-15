Oro Valley Mayor Hiremath named “Champion for Young Children”

Oro Valley Mayor Satish I. Hiremath, D.D.S., has been selected as the 2017 Pima North First Things First Champion for Young Children. The award was presented on Sept. 13, 2017, by First Things First, a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early childhood education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health.

“A solid foundation in early childhood development and health will result in a child being able to successfully engage in and contribute to society as an adult,” said Hiremath. “These earliest years of learning have a tremendous impact on intelligence, socialization and capacity to learn and adapt. Brain development is the most rapid in the early years of life—years where an individual can be most seriously affected by adversity and disadvantage, setting them on a difficult course. When we provide opportunities and interventions to improve early childhood development, health and learning, we are literally picking them up off of one path, and setting them down on another, increasing their odds of success later in life. That path of success is what will lead to a highly skilled workforce. A focus on early childhood development and health is within everyone’s best interest.”

In addition to supporting the Children’s Room at the Oro Valley Public Library and leading a partnership to successfully bring a satellite location of the Children’s Museum to Oro Valley, Mayor Hiremath provides free, back-to-school dental exams for approximately 200 children every year at his private dental practice.

To read the full Q&A with Mayor Hiremath on early childhood issues and awareness, click on the following link and scroll down to “Stories.” http://www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/pima-north

