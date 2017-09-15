Southern Arizona agencies coordinate on opioid abuse prevention

Agencies, organizations and individuals shared tips and insights at the Southern Arizona Opioid Abuse Prevention Symposium in Pima County Friday. Speeches and presentations lasted all day at the Westward Look Resort.
Agencies, organizations and individuals shared tips and insights at the Southern Arizona Opioid Abuse Prevention Symposium in Pima County Friday. Speeches and presentations lasted all day at the Westward Look Resort.
Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.
Artist Too-Ree-Nee Wolf felt a little relief Friday morning when she learned that Tucson firefighters saved the artwork in her studio in the 700 block of North Alder.
Week 4 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 4 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Police blocked traffic in both directions on West St. Mary's Road, between North Silverbell Road and North Grande Avenue.
Police blocked traffic in both directions on West St. Mary's Road, between North Silverbell Road and North Grande Avenue.
A 30-year-old woman is facing smuggling charges, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Luis Port of Entry find 36 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
A 30-year-old woman is facing smuggling charges, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Luis Port of Entry find 36 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.