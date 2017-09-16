OCT in southern AZ: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses & much more

As the weather cools off in southern Arizona the fun starts happening. There are you-pick pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and much more happening in October (some events are starting even sooner!)

Check out our list below:

OKTOBERFEST

5th ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST AT TRAIL DUST TOWN:

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trail Dust Town 6541 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Admission - click http://www.traildusttown.com/our-events/special

Enjoy the best local beer from Iron John's, Thunder Canyon, Sentinel Peak, and Uncle Bear's at Trail Dust Town. Dance to live polka music from The Bouncing Czechs, and choose from several German-inspired food options.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES

THE HALLOWEEN BE-KIND BASH:

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trail Dust Town 6541 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

Enjoy games and entertainment, trick-or-treating and a FREE costume contest, FREE Children's Magic Show by Michael Howell The Magician at Golf N' Stuff at 4:30 PM. Wristbands for attractions at both Trail Dust Town and Golf N’ Stuff will be available with a portion of all sales going to Ben’s Bells!!!

PUMPKIN FIESTA:

Saturday, Oct. 7 & Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (recurring daily) at Sonoran Glass School 633 W. 18th Street Tucson 85701

Admission: http://www.sonoranglass.org/

This annual fall event featuring hundreds of handmade glassblown pumpkins on display, live furnace glassblowing, and Make Your Own activities. Watch glassblowing artists create glass pumpkins live in the Hot Shop and tour the studios. The event also features a fall art-and-crafts table for younger kids, with cookies, beverages, and more.

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH:

Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Abraham Lincoln Park Soccer Field (4325 S. Pantano Road, Tucson)

Enjoy a fun-filled and family friendly evening of tricks and treats at this FREE event. Enjoy carnival games, trunk-or-treat, a costume parade, and more. Food will also be available for purchase.

More here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1577717302536095/

ORO VALLEY: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR:

Oct. 27 starting at 5 p.m. at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center at 10555 North La Canada Drive, Oro Valley 85737

There will be hay rides, themed activities, costumed staff (including Kylo Ren and even R2D2) and free candy. Food will be available for purchase.

More information here: http://www.orovalleyaz.gov/community-center/calendar/halloween-spooktacular

NIGHT OF FRIGHT AT THE PIMA AIR & SPACE MUSEUM:

Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pima Air and Space Museum at 6000 E. Valencia Rd. Tucson 85756

A safe and family-friendly Halloween event as Flight Central Hangar takes on a holiday look with spider webs and ghosts taking to the hangar skies. Bring your aviator goblins out to participate in ghoulish games, pony rides, fishing for prizes, and much more during this fun-filled Halloween event. Enjoy some Halloween treats at the Fright Grill.

More information here: http://www.pimaair.org/edu/family-events

COLOSSAL CAVE: HALLOWEEN HOWL 2017:

Oct. 27 & 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Colossal Cave at 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail 85641

Get lots of shivers in the ancient Colossal Cave. Creep into the night with haunted cave tours and more, and don't miss great games under the light of the moon.

More information here: http://colossalcave.com/

HALLOWEEN IN THE WILD:

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the International Wildlife Museum at 4800 W Gates Pass Road Tucson 85745

Spooktacular Halloween experience for the whole family with ghoulish games, creepy crafts, haunted house, and tricky treats.

More information here: https://www.thewildlifemuseum.org/calendar/

HAUNTED HOUSES

27th ANNUAL NIGHTFALL:

Old Tucson at 201 South Kinney Road, Tucson 85735

Hours are as follows:

Fri & Sat, Sept. 29 & 30, 6 p.m. to Midnight

Fri & Sat, Oct. 6 & 7, 6 p.m. to Midnight

Sunday, Oct. 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Thursdays and Sundays, Oct. 12 thru Oct. 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays, Oct. 13 thru Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to Midnight

Halloween Night 6 – 10 p.m.

New haunts, new shows and new characters—as well as some old favorites—in the only real haunted town!

There are events and activities for people of all ages and fright levels. Guests who are queasy about scary things can purchase “Scare Me Not” wands to ward off evil intruders.

Admission: $28 for adults (age 12 and over) and $21 for children (ages 9-11), plus tax, with FREE admission for children 8 years and under. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets online at www.nightfallaz.com. Discounts for opening weekend and for Thursdays and Sundays can be found at all Tucson area Wendy’s, Subway and Goodwill stores, or at Basha’s and Food City when purchasing select Pepsi products. Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Costco and on Costco.com (you need not be a member to purchase online).

Find Nightfall information online at www.NightfallAZ.com

THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE:

Sept. 22 to Oct. 31, hours vary at 1102 W Grant Rd. Tucson 85705

This experience is not for the faint of heart.

Days and hours vary, and for prices click here: http://slaughterhousetucson.com/

HAUNTED JAIL IN GLOBE:

Infamous historic 1910 Gila County Jail & Sheriff’s Office to feature first ever Halloween haunted event

Sept. 28 through Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays in Globe, Arizona 149 East Oak Street Globe, at the historic Gila County Jail, adjacent to the former Gila County Courthouse.

According to George Nelson, founder of the 16-day event, participants will experience scary moments inside the jail’s original cells then extend the experience into the jail’s courtyard and alleyway where the excitement continues. The cost is $16 per person.

For more information about The Haunted Jail at Globe, please email hutch@globehauntedjail.com , visit www.globehauntedjail.com or learn more on Facebook at Haunted Jail at Globe AZ, Instagram at hauntedjail and on Twitter at gilahauntedjail.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

TUCSON BOTANICAL GARDENS: FEAST WITH THE DEARLY DEPARTED:

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucson Botanical Gardens at 2150 North Alvernon Way, Tucson 85712

There will be face painters, traditional music, pan de muerto and sugar skulls and much more at this 6th annual event.

More information here: https://www.tucsonbotanical.org/event/feast-dearly-departed/

TOHONO CHUL: Chiles & Chocolate & Day of the Dead:

Oct. 7 through 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Tohono Chul Park at 7366 Paseo del Norte, Tucson 85704

Vendors will feature chile and Day of the Dead-inspired crafts and chile- and chocolate-enhanced foodstuffs and culinary delights, all around the grounds. Food trucks, chile roasters, musical entertainment by local artists, sales of ornamental and edible chile plants, free Day of the Dead-themed face painting and children's activities, will also be on hand.

More here: https://tohonochulpark.org/chiles/

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: THE MUSICAL:

Recurring weekly on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 - Nov. 5 at Live Theatre Workshop - 5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson 85712

The Day of the Dead comes to life in a new children’s musical. Daniel travels between two magical worlds learning to conquer his greatest fears and discovering that those greatest fears lead him to his greatest strengths. Traditional music, dance, and storytelling bring Daniel face to face with a Goddess who swallows the stars and watches over the dead and teaches the whole audience that things are not always what they seem to be, at Live Theatre Workshop.

For more information click here: http://www.livetheatreworkshop.org/

PUMPKIN PATCHES, CORN MAZES

MARANA PUMPKIN PATCH & FARM FESTIVAL:

Oct. 7 through 29 Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.* at Post Farms at 14901 N. Wentz Road, Marana 85653

There's a little something for everyone - a pumpkin patch (you pick), corn maze (test your best time), jumping pillows, a petting zoo and so much more!

For more information on admission prices and more click here: http://maranapumpkinpatch.com/

APPLE ANNIE'S - CORN MAZE, FALL PUMPKIN CELEBRATION:

Corn maze opens Saturday, Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry) at Apple Annie's at 6405 W Williams Rd, Willcox 85643

Fall Pumpkin celebration:

September 23 & 24

September 30 & October 1

October 7 & 8

October 14 & 15

October 21 & 22

October 28 & 29

Enjoy old-fashioned family fun picking your own pumpkins, fall vegetables at the Farm and apples at the Orchard. Pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors will be available for picking in our huge pumpkin patch. Already picked pumpkins will be available at the pumpkin stand. Don’t miss out on Arizona’s largest and CORN MAZE; with 2 levels of difficulty it’s perfect for the entire family! Tons of fun for the whole family!

For more information click here: http://www.appleannies.com/apples-annies-farm-pumpkin-pick-your-own.htm ; http://www.appleannies.com/apples-annies-farm-corn-maze.htm

29th ANNUAL BUCKELEW FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL & CORN MAZE:

Oct. 7-8; 14-15; 21-22; 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buckelew Farms 17000 W. Ajo Way Tucson 85735

Pick your own pumpkins after riding a tractor-drawn wagon ride into the pumpkin fields. - http://tucsonpumpkins.com/

Scare yourself silly by exploring a haunted cornfield that winds through 11 acres of corn at the farm. Dates, times and prices here: http://tucsonterrorinthecorn.com/

BEARIZONA - HOWLY GROWLY OWLY FESTIVAL

Weekends in October (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bearizona Wildlife Park at 1500 Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat!

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

For more information click here: http://bearizona.com/News-Events.aspx#fall-festival

