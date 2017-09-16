OVERTIME: It's a winning Homecoming for Mt. View

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

After opening the season with a loss Mountain View has won three in a row.

The Mountain Lions (3-1) beat visiting Tucson 42-20 on Homecoming Friday night.

The Badgers took the early lead after a series of early mistakes by the Lions.

Quarterback Jacob Campas scored on a three-yard run to give the Badgers a 7-0 advantage.

Mountain View then ran off 35 consecutive points scoring five touchdowns on runs by Wyatt Adams (17, 9 and 28 yards), Varney Larson (41 yards) and a 47-yard touchdown pass from JoseMarie Alcala to Josh Hart.

Tucson (2-3) got a pair of second half touchdowns from Jesus Montano.

Larson took the kick from one of those touchdowns back 70 yards for a touchdown.

The Badgers road gets tougher as they travel to Cienega in Week 5.

Mountain View host Poston Butte.

Seniors Kali Duarte and senior linebacker Braydon Holguin were named the Queen and King of Mountain View's 2017 Homecoming.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

CORRECTION: During the Overtime broadcast we inadvertently switched the first quarter touchdowns by Edward Gastelum and Wyatt Adams. It was Gastelum’s touchdown that was negated by a penalty not Adams.