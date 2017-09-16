OVERTIME: It's a winning Homecoming for Mt. View

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.
Brandon Dawkins lead an offensive explosion as the Arizona Wildcats crushed the UTEP Miners 63-16 Friday night.
Friday results from UA Volleyball, Soccer and Cross Country programs.
Wyatt Adams runs for three touchdowns as the Lions take down Tucson 42-20.
Week 4 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
