Wildcat roundup

Paige Whipple had a career-high 24 kills in UA's four-set win over William and Mary (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Lainey Burdette had two saves in the Wildcats 2-1 win over BYU (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona volleyball defeated William & Mary in four sets (25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 25-13) in its first game of the Wildcat Classic before defeating New Mexico State in five in the nightcap (25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11).

Tyler Spriggs and Paige Whipple stood out in both matches, giving the Wildcats plenty of offense from the pins. They each notched UA's first two 20-kill efforts of 2017 with career-highs on Friday. Whipple went for 24 vs. William & Mary while Spriggs had 21 vs. New Mexico State.

Arizona wraps up the Wildcat Classic on Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Illinois State.

Meanwhile University of Arizona women’s soccer team defeated the BYU Cougars 2-1 at Mulcahy Stadium.

Charlotte Brascia opened the scoring for the Wildcats off a deflected corner. Amanda Porter got her first collegiate goal in the 92nd minute to give the Cats the win.

Arizona is back in action on Saturday, Sep. 23 in Tucson, when the Wildcats will take on Oregon at 7 p.m. MST.

The Arizona Cross Country program took first place in the men’s and women’s contest on Friday; the men scored 21 points and the women scored 27.

Senior Addi Zerrener won her second meet in a row and junior Hunter Davila took first place in the men’s competition.

The Pima College women and men competed at the event, taking fourth and fifth respectively.

