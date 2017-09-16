Weekend repairs on A Mountain

A Tucson Landmark, A Mountain, is closed to the public.

But don't worry, it's only temporary.

You might remember a major monsoon storm caused some damage to road leading up to the mountain and now the city is working to fix it.

For the next four weekends, Sentinel Peak Road up to A mountain will be closed to everyone. The City of Tucson is working on three main improvements: better drainage channels, a retaining wall and shoulder work.

Luckily, the actual road didn't get too damaged during the storm, but the shoulders did. The city hopes these improvements will prevent the damage from happening again.



"You know, mother nature is very unpredictable and we believe that these improvements are going to help with the next storm that comes up here. We'll have better channel flow for the storm water to get off the mountain rather than crossing the roadway and causing erosion on the other side of the road down the slope of the mountain,” said Mike Graham, Public Information Officer with the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation.



The mountain will re-open to hikers and cyclists starting Sunday afternoons at 2:30pm. The road will then be closed Friday nights starting at 6:00 p.m. for the next three weekends.

All of the work is expected to be done just ahead of a half marathon schedules for the end of October.

