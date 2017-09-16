Weekend repairs on A Mountain

Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.
A Tucson Landmark, A Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
A Tucson Landmark, A Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
Brandon Dawkins lead an offensive explosion as the Arizona Wildcats crushed the UTEP Miners 63-16 Friday night.
Brandon Dawkins lead an offensive explosion as the Arizona Wildcats crushed the UTEP Miners 63-16 Friday night.
Week 4 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 4 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Agencies, organizations and individuals shared tips and insights at the Southern Arizona Opioid Abuse Prevention Symposium in Pima County Friday. Speeches and presentations lasted all day at the Westward Look Resort.
Agencies, organizations and individuals shared tips and insights at the Southern Arizona Opioid Abuse Prevention Symposium in Pima County Friday. Speeches and presentations lasted all day at the Westward Look Resort.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.