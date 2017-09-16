Clock is ticking for Dreamers in Southern Arizona

Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.

That's when the Trump Administration has announced it will no longer accept applications for temporary work permits for undocumented immigrants who came to the united states as children.

The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is helping with that process, it held a renewal fair on Saturday. Volunteer immigration attorneys were on hand to answer questions and help dreamers get their paperwork filled out.



Doralina Luna, an Immigration Attorney says when the announcement was first made that the Trump Administration was rescinding the DACA program, a lot of Dreamers thought it was over. Luna says there is still two years left for them if they renew now.

"There's no room for fear right now. The only way is to get prepared and get informed," said Luna.

Ricardo Pineda, the Tucson Mexican Consul wants the Dreamer community to know the consulate is there for them. "We are here to provide access to an attorney, legal advice even financial assistance. If you need that, please come to the consulate, we are here to help you," said Pineda.

The Mexican consulate is planning a similar event at the end of the month. The deadline to re-apply for the DACA program is October 5th.

