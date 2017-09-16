"Porch pirate" caught on camera in midtown Tucson

A porch pirate caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood. It’s a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But now it’s happening near Gr ant and Country Club.



The homeowner told Tucson News Now he got a text message from Amazon alerting him that his package had been delivered to his front door at 4 pm. on Thursday, but when he got home from work just one hour later, it was already gone.



“I was mad when I saw that, I was like are you serious?”Jimmy Sonnefeld said.



It’s an aggravating crime. In the surveillance video you can see a man in a striped shirt casually jog up to the front door of Sonnefeld’s home. He bends down, swipes the package and runs back to the car, as the getaway driver put it in reverse to pick him up.



“The whole ordeal took maybe 20 to 30 seconds,” Sonnefeld said.



Inside the package were tools for Sonnefeld’s carpentry hobby.



“A wood glue dispenser. It’s not something that anybody else could use. They probably threw it right in the trash,” Sonnefeld said.



Sonnefeld believes the thieves were canvassing his neighborhood on Seneca Street. In the surveillance video the white, four door car drives past his house, then as they spot the package the driver stops as the passenger gets out. It’s a bold crime that took place in the middle of the day.



“We had a truck parked right in the driveway. My sister was sleeping inside,” Sonnefeld said.



Sonnefeld has now put his wood working project on hold, until he can order a new dispenser, but he cautions his neighbors tonight and hopes the community will help get these crooks off the street.



“I talked to one of my friends and he had a package stolen just last week and he lives right down the road – so it’s happening,” Sonnefeld said.



Tucson Police are now looking into this. Some things to keep in mind so this doesn't happen to you. Have your package delivered to your workplace, have a neighbor you trust bring it inside their home or require a signature on all your package deliveries.

