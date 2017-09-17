Sprinklers limit fire damage in downtown Tucson building

Firefighters arrived just in time to see the sprinklers activate over flames in the administrative office of Visit Tucson.
A porch pirate caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood. It’s a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But now it’s happening near Grant and Country Club.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.
A Tucson Landmark, A Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
Brandon Dawkins lead an offensive explosion as the Arizona Wildcats crushed the UTEP Miners 63-16 Friday night.
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
