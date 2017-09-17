Arizona Volleyball gets mid-majored AGAIN

Illinois State swept Arizona (27-25, 25-12, 25-23) Saturday to win the Wildcat Classic championship over the host Wildcats, who fell to 6-3 on the season.
The Redbirds outhit Arizona .244 - .128 in the match, as the Cats found little offense in the straight-set defeat.
Elizabeth Shelton led Arizona with 12 kills on .346 hitting.
The Wildcats Paige Whipple and Tyler Spriggs were named to the All-Tournament team
Ironwood Ridge 2015 grad Jordan Weatherless, a junior setter for Illinois State, did not appear this weekend for the Redbirds.
Arizona begins Pac-12 in Tempe on Thursday when the Wildcats face rival Arizona State at 8 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.
You can read more about this match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
