JCFB: Aztecs lose at Scottsdale 34-21

The Pima Community College football surrendered 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and were shut out in the fourth quarter in their 34-21 road loss at Scottsdale Community College.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Mariteragi threw a pair of touchdown passes to LeBronze Allen (26 yards) and Larry Rembert (47 yards).

The second brought the Aztecs (1-3, 0-2 in WSFL) back to within 24-21 in the second half.

The Artichokes (3-0, 1-0) though responded with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to remain unbeaten on the season.

Aztecs sophomore Bryson Ventura scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

PCC will be back at Kino North Stadium next Saturday when they host the Air Force Prep Academy in the Coaches for Charity Aztec Classic.

Kick-off is set for noon.

Pima College contributed to this story.