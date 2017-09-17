Police investigating fatal crash on Oracle Road

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.

Around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a crash on north Oracle Road at Auto Mall Drive involving a single vehicle with three passengers, police said.

TPD said a man sitting in the back seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of a silver 2005 Infiniti G35 was traveling southbound on Oracle at a high rate of speed in the median lane. Police said the driver passed a vehicle while changing lanes and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a metal utility pole on the southwest corner of north Oracle Road, police said.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

