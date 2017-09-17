Police investigating fatal crash on Oracle Road

Police arrested a man they said shot a person in the street near the Rialto Theatre on Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Police arrested a man they said shot a person in the street near the Rialto Theatre on Saturday night, Sep. 16.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Firefighters arrived just in time to see the sprinklers activate over flames in the administrative office of Visit Tucson.
Firefighters arrived just in time to see the sprinklers activate over flames in the administrative office of Visit Tucson.
A porch pirate caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood. It’s a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But now it’s happening near Grant and Country Club.
A porch pirate caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood. It’s a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But now it’s happening near Grant and Country Club.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of Dreamers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of next month.
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.