Man arrested in shooting in downtown Tucson on Saturday

Police arrested a man they said shot a person in the street near the Rialto Theatre on Saturday night, Sep. 16.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on east Congress Street where a man was located with an obvious gunshot wound, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect was driving westbound on Congress when the victim made contact with him and his vehicle in the roadway outside of the Rialto Theatre.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Dillon Martinez, exited his vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with the suspect that turned into a physical fight, police said.

The suspect eventually pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Martinez immediately surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious physical injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

