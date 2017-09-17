UPDATE: DPS: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Red Rock is fatal - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: DPS: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Red Rock is fatal

RED ROCK, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.

Westbound lanes on I-10 are blocked near Red Rock, DPS said. Expect major traffic delays in the area.

We will have more information when it is available. 

