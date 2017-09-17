UPDATE: DPS: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Red Rock is fatal

Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.
Police arrested a man they said shot a person in the street near the Rialto Theatre on Saturday night, Sep. 16.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Firefighters arrived just in time to see the sprinklers activate over flames in the administrative office of Visit Tucson.
A porch pirate caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood. It’s a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But now it’s happening near Grant and Country Club.
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.
