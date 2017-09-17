UPDATE: DPS: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Red Rock is fatal

Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.

I-10 Westbound at Red Rock: ALL LANES BLOCKED because of a crash. Traffic is using the shoulder, but expect long delays and use alt. route. pic.twitter.com/fIAdnGKBMt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2017

Westbound lanes on I-10 are blocked near Red Rock, DPS said. Expect major traffic delays in the area.

