Wildlife photographer ponders border wall in Arizona

President Donald Trump has been talking about building a border wall along the Mexico border for months now. A lot of concern from many different groups with the overall look and design still largely unknown.

Environmentalist just one of many who will be impacted by the wall.



Arizona Game and Fish experts say a lot of the wildlife that we see in Tucson makes its way to our backyard from Sonora Mexico.



If a wall were to be built, with animals in mind it would need to have openings big enough for bears, ocelot cats, antelope, deer and jaguars to cross though.



Amateur Tucson wildlife photographer, Jerry Rowlette has been taking pictures of animals for four years. He has placed 24 high-def, night-vision cameras on his 3 acre northwest side property.



He’s documented hundreds of animals.



Rowlette admits that he’s not sure if a border wall would create a problem for his hobby, but says the idea has popped up in his mind.



“I think the only one that would be impacted would be jaguars since there are so few. I don’t really know. I don’t know what type of wall we are going to have or how high it is going to be. Mountain lions can jump 15-20 feet…without knowing the specifics of how the wall is going to be constructed it’s kinda hard to say.”



Tucson News Now reached out to Customs and Border Protections in DC.



Officials say “there are no immediate plans for any border wall construction in Arizona.”

