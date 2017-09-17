Rescue crews responding to stranded hikers at Seven Falls

Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association are working to get two stranded hikers to safety near the Seven Falls trail in Sabino Canyon.
Police arrested a man they said shot a person in the street near the Rialto Theatre on Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Firefighters arrived just in time to see the sprinklers activate over flames in the administrative office of Visit Tucson.
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.
This Sunday's Emmy ceremony is about winners and losers and more, including politics and a cheeky turn by host Stephen Colbert.
