Rescue crews responding to stranded hikers at Seven Falls

Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association are working to get two stranded hikers to safety near the Seven Falls trail area in Sabino Canyon.

PCSD said a call came in around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday of two hikers who said they were lost and having trouble making it out from the trail. 

We will have more info and updates as they are available.

