Sheriff: Explosion in Amado sends man to the hospital

Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.
Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.
A man was treated and released from the hospital after some sort of explosion in Amado. It happened at 2977 West Frontage Road, near the Arivaca Road exit of Interstate 19.
A man was treated and released from the hospital after some sort of explosion in Amado. It happened at 2977 West Frontage Road, near the Arivaca Road exit of Interstate 19.
Arizona Game and Fish experts say a lot of the wildlife that we see in Tucson makes its way to our backyard from Sonora Mexico.
Arizona Game and Fish experts say a lot of the wildlife that we see in Tucson makes its way to our backyard from Sonora Mexico.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association are working to get two stranded hikers to safety near the Seven Falls trail in Sabino Canyon.
Crews from Pima County Sheriff's Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association are working to get two stranded hikers to safety near the Seven Falls trail in Sabino Canyon.
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.