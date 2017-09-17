Sheriff: Explosion in Amado sends man to the hospital

Sheriff Estrada said the man was treated and released from the hospital (Source: Google Maps).

A man was treated and released from the hospital after some sort of explosion in Amado.

It happened at 2977 West Frontage Road, near the Arivaca Road exit of Interstate 19.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada said a woman called 911 around 10:30 Sunday morning. He said Tubac Fire responded to the scene.

Hospital staff noticed the 37-year-old man's injuries to his chest and knee and told investigators that they appeared to come from gun shots or an explosion, according to Estrada.

He said the man is a resident of the area.

Deputies smelled gunpowder at the scene, so they called in the FBI and the ATF, according to Estrada.

"It's unknown what caused it, but obviously an explosion of some sort," he said.

Estrada said the federal agencies are in charge of the investigation. Tucson News Now has reached out to the FBI for details.

