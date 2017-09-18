HOMICIDE: First responders find woman's body in midtown Tucson

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in Midtown after the body of a woman was found in an alley Sunday afternoon.
Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash, including semi trucks, near Red Rock on westbound Interstate 10.
A man was treated and released from the hospital after some sort of explosion in Amado. It happened at 2977 West Frontage Road, near the Arivaca Road exit of Interstate 19.
Arizona Game and Fish experts say a lot of the wildlife that we see in Tucson makes its way to our backyard from Sonora Mexico.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened late Saturday night, Sep. 16.
