HOMICIDE: First responders find woman's body in midtown Tucson

The body was found in an alley near Navajo and Fontana (Source: Google Maps).

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in midtown after the body of a woman was found in an alley Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to a 911 call to check on the woman at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

They found a body in an alley south of Navajo Road and west of Fontana Avenue, according to a release from the department.

Investigators said the woman was in her fifties and had signs of trauma.

Her name has been withheld until police can contact her family. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-Crime.

