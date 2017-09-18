NASCAR season wraps up at Tucson Speedway

Here are your winners from Saturday night’s races at Tucson Speedway on what was the final night of competition in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season.

Pro Stock 1st Main - Brian O'Brien

Pro Stock 2nd Main- Dylan Jones

Pro Truck 1st Main - Daniel Doherty

Pro Truck 2nd Main - Austin Stewart

Late Model Main - David Blackwell

Hobby Stock Main - Cody Ashcraft

Mini Stock Main - Carlos Martinez

It was the first win of the season for the defending champion O'Brien in the Pro Stocks division ending a run that had seen either Jones or Don Zoll Jr. win every race in 2017.

Jones' win in the second Pro Stocks main was his fifth of the season.

Racing is not over though for the year. There are still three more points weekends to go beginning on September 29 and 30 when the Spears SRL Tour comes to town.

The Saturday night schedule will feature local racing in the Pro Stocks, Legends, Bandaleros, Late Models, Hornets and Hobby Stocks divisions.

The final races of the year will be a part of the Turkey Shoot 125 on November 25.

