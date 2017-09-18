NASCAR season wraps up at Tucson Speedway

Phil Dawson's 30-yard field goal in overtime gave the Cardinals their first win of the 2017 season.
The racing was fast and tight on the final night of the NASCAR Whelen season.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.
Candace Parker's driving layup with 2.9 seconds to play gave the Los Angeles Sparks an 89-87 win and three-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals Sunday.
