NASCAR season wraps up at Tucson Speedway

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ

Here are your winners from Saturday night’s races at Tucson Speedway on what was the final night of competition in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season.

Pro Stock 1st Main - Brian O'Brien 
Pro Stock 2nd Main- Dylan Jones
Pro Truck 1st Main - Daniel Doherty
Pro Truck 2nd Main - Austin Stewart
Late Model Main - David Blackwell
Hobby Stock Main - Cody Ashcraft
Mini Stock Main - Carlos Martinez 

It was the first win of the season for the defending champion O'Brien in the Pro Stocks division ending a run that had seen either Jones or Don Zoll Jr. win every race in 2017.

Jones' win in the second Pro Stocks main was his fifth of the season.

Racing is not over though for the year. There are still three more points weekends to go beginning on September 29 and 30 when the Spears SRL Tour comes to town.

The Saturday night schedule will feature local racing in the Pro Stocks, Legends, Bandaleros, Late Models, Hornets and Hobby Stocks divisions.

The final races of the year will be a part of the Turkey Shoot 125 on November 25.

