TEP: Customers targeted in phone scam

Tucson Electric Power said there has been a spike in calls about scammers trying to steal your money.

Joseph Barrios, spokesman for TEP, said this scam isn’t new.

TEP warned of a similar phone scam last month.

Barrios said they usually get four to five calls about it a week, but last week, dozens of people called to say they were contacted by scammers.

He said scammers claim to be TEP employees, tell the customers they are late on their bill, and then say the only way to avoid getting their power shut off is to pay immediately with a green-dot pre-paid card.

Barrios said that is not how TEP does business. TEP employees will never demand payment over the phone.

“So if they are in a situation where their power could be shut off, it shouldn’t be a surprise to them and we certainly never call them and pressure them or try to scare them to try to pay their bill,” he said.

If a customer is late on a bill, they will be sent a notice in the mail. Customers with questions about their bill can call the TEP Customer Care team at 520-623-7711.

For more information on how to protect yourself from phone scammers visit TEP's website.

You can see TEP's accepted payment options.

