TEP: Customers targeted in phone scam

A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.
A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of DREAMers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of October.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of DREAMers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of October.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona will be participating in National Child Passenger Safety Week, including those in Southern Arizona. The goal of the campaign is to educate parents and bring awareness to an issue that can be prevented. According to AAA, three out of four car seats are not installed properly. That is why agencies will conduct free car seat checks for parents to make sure their children are being properly buckled in. The campaign will also brin...
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona will be participating in National Child Passenger Safety Week, including those in Southern Arizona. The goal of the campaign is to educate parents and bring awareness to an issue that can be prevented. According to AAA, three out of four car seats are not installed properly.
Tucson Electric Power said there has been a spike in calls about scammers trying to steal your money.
Tucson Electric Power said there has been a spike in calls about scammers trying to steal your money.
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.