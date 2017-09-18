Safety campaign aims to curb child deaths on Arizona roadways - Tucson News Now

Safety campaign aims to curb child deaths on Arizona roadways

Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are participating in National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sep 17-23.

The goal of the campaign is to educate parents and bring awareness to an issue that can be prevented. According to AAA, three out of four car seats are not installed properly.

That is why agencies will conduct free car seat checks for parents to make sure their children are being properly buckled in.

The campaign will also bring awareness through events at fire stations and hospitals. As far as day-to-day, police officers and deputies will be on high-alert to make sure everyone is buckled in, especially children.

The state hopes this campaign will make sure parents are taking extra steps to keep their child safe.

