These simple tips can help you identify, avoid flood-damaged car - Tucson News Now

These simple tips can help you identify, avoid flood-damaged car

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cars damaged during hurricanes Irma and Harvey are about to flood the market.

So how can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have any water damage?

Click on the video above and get some simple tips from Eric Grossman of Eric's CARSTAR in Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • These simple tips can help you identify, avoid flood-damaged car

    These simple tips can help you identify, avoid flood-damaged car

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:27:44 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    How can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have water damage?

    How can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have water damage?

  • 'Porch pirate' caught on camera in midtown Tucson

    'Porch pirate' caught on camera in midtown Tucson

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:32:45 GMT
    Sonnefield said someone was home when the package was stolen (Source: Tucson News Now).Sonnefield said someone was home when the package was stolen (Source: Tucson News Now).

    A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.

    A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.

  • Clock is ticking for DREAMers in southern Arizona

    Clock is ticking for DREAMers in southern Arizona

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-09-18 15:26:28 GMT
    Source: Tucson News NowSource: Tucson News Now

    Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of DREAMers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of October.  

    Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of DREAMers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of October.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly