These simple tips can help you identify, avoid flood-damaged car

Cars damaged during hurricanes Irma and Harvey are about to flood the market.

So how can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have any water damage?

Click on the video above and get some simple tips from Eric Grossman of Eric's CARSTAR in Tucson.

