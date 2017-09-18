Four people, several pets escape house fire

Rural/Metro Fire responds to Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Rural/Metro firefighter saves kittens after a house fire on Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now)

Four people and several pets escaped a house fire on Ocotillo Way at about 7:30 a.m. Monday Sep. 18.

Rural Metro Fire officials said one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also saved several pets, but at least two cats did not survive, according to officials.

Firefighters used oxygen to revive several kittens.

Pics of firefighter saving kittens @ house fire in rural #pima County pic.twitter.com/DHSKsUoP0f — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) September 18, 2017

A fire official said the fire was accidental, and caused by electrical equipment.

