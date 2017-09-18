Four people, several pets escape house fire

Four people and several pets escaped a house fire on Ocotillo Way at about 7:30 a.m. Monday Sep. 18. Rural Metro Fire officials one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters also saved several pets, but at least two cats did not survive.
How can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have water damage?
A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.
Right now – the clock is ticking for thousands of DREAMers to get their DACA status renewed before the beginning of October.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.
Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
