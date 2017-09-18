Four people, several pets escape house fire - Tucson News Now

Four people, several pets escape house fire

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
A Rural/Metro firefighter saves kittens after a house fire on Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now) A Rural/Metro firefighter saves kittens after a house fire on Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now)
Rural/Metro Fire responds to Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now) Rural/Metro Fire responds to Ocotillo Way (Source: Tucson News Now)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

Four people and several pets escaped a house fire on Ocotillo Way at about 7:30 a.m. Monday Sep. 18.

Rural Metro Fire officials said one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also saved several pets, but at least two cats did not survive, according to officials.

Firefighters used oxygen to revive several kittens.

A fire official said the fire was accidental, and caused by electrical equipment.

