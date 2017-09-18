VIDEO: Tractor trailer swaying miles before deadly crash on I-10

Video of the tractor trailer that caused a deadly crash Sunday, Sept. 17 on Interstate 10 near Red Rock shows the tractor trailer driving erratically.

A viewer of Tucson News Now shared the video and wished to remain anonymous. The viewer claims to have called 911 several times to report the driver's behavior before the crash ever happened.

The video was recorded between milepost 173 and milepost 176, according to the viewer. It shows a semi truck with the number T62043 changing lanes and drifting out of them.

Final shot before video clip passes semi driver who later crashed near Red Rock #AZ. I reached out to company listed on cab pic.twitter.com/KImt283maI — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) September 18, 2017

The viewer who recorded the clip stated the driver stopped at a gas station in Arizona City, which is roughly 33 miles east traveling on I-10.

The viewer claims to have called Arizona Department of Public Safety several times as well, to report the erratic driving. The viewer tried Pinal County Sheriff's Office as well, but was redirected to DPS.

Navideh Forghani, spokeswoman for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that any calls in reference to the situation would have been transferred to DPS.

The viewer claims to have called 911 as well, when the semi-driver stopped in Arizona City.

Less than 20 miles later, just before 12:30 p.m., a semi traveling east on I-10 crashed into the rear of an SUV being towed by a pickup, according to a release from DPS.

The release stated the semi crossed into the westbound lanes of I-10. Another commercial vehicle, this one traveling westbound, collided with the trailer of the first semi truck.

The trailer ended up on top of the cab of the westbound commercial vehicle, according to the release.

The driver of the eastbound truck was hurt. The driver of the westbound one died at the scene, according to DPS. The driver of the pickup pulling the SUV was not hurt.

The same truck with the T62043 number was involved in the crash. Writing on the cab shows that it's from Russo Brothers Transport, a company based in Sacramento, California.

The company lists fresh produce as one of the types of cargo it handles. The DPS release stated the driver of the eastbound trailer was carrying produce.

Drivers for the company have been involved in, but not necessarily responsible for 5 crashes in the last two years, according to the company's U.S. Department of Transportation profile.

It lists zero fatalities in those five crashes, but two of them left people hurt.

Since Feb. 9, 2016, the company has a satisfactory rating, according to the US DOT profile.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, investigators have not identified either driver involved in the crash.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.