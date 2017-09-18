Tucson police searching for carjacking suspect

In addition to bomb-making items, ATF investigators also found four firearms and several rounds of ammunition at the property where an explosion happened on Sunday.
The suspect is described as a white female in her 30s, with a medium to heavy set build, she may have recently had an injury to her left foot.
Four people and several pets escaped a house fire on Ocotillo Way at about 7:30 a.m. Monday Sep. 18. Rural Metro Fire officials one woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters also saved several pets, but at least two cats did not survive.
How can you make sure the used car you are buying doesn't have water damage?
A "porch pirate" was caught on camera in a midtown neighborhood last week in a crime police tend to see a spike in around the holidays. But it’s happening now near Grant and Country Club roads.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
