Tucson police searching for carjacking suspect

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female suspect in a carjacking incident.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 30s, with a medium to heavy set build, she may have recently had an injury to her left foot.

The incident happened in the Walmart parking lot at East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way, when the female suspect entered the victim's car without permission. According to TPD, the suspect demanded the victim drive her to a grocery store near East Speedway and North Swan Road. The suspect then assaulted the victim in the grocery store parking lot.

According to Tucson police, the victim, who had minor injuries was able to escape the suspect, who fled in the victim's vehicle. Tucson police have located the vehicle, but there is no sign of the suspect.

Do you know her? TPD looking to identify this carjacking suspect. If you have info call 88CRIME https://t.co/lkh7N66IIG pic.twitter.com/pAlJAidrZU — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 18, 2017

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 88-CRIME or go online to 88crime.org.

