Pima County changing social media policy

Pima County is making changes to its social media policy in light of two recent incidents involving an elected official and a rank and file county employee.
Video of the tractor trailer that caused a deadly crash Sunday on Interstate 10 near Red Rock shows the tractor trailer driving erratically. A viewer of Tucson News Now shared the video and wished to remain anonymous.
According to a news release from Arizona Game and Fish Department, ten bats in the last month have been killed or injured when struck by ceiling fan blades, while seeking out hummingbird feeders.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in Midtown after the body of a woman was found in an alley Sunday afternoon.
There are you-pick pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and much more happening in October (some events are starting even sooner!)
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.
A Memphis woman faces charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
