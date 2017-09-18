Pima County changing social media policy

Pima County is making changes to its social media policy in light of two recent incidents involving an elected official and a rank and file county employee.

District 1 Supervisor Ally Miller caused a stir when she posted on Facebook during the violence in Charlottesville last month. She said she was "white, proud of it and would make no apologies for it".

In an earlier case, a communication department employee was disciplined when he encouraged people to protest Miller on a Facebook group site and used an expletive in the post.

Even though the county explored the possibility of censure or other punishment, the county attorney's office said Miller could not be punished because there was no ethics violation.

While the county has been working on rules updates for about a year, the recent events caused the county administrator to move them front and center.

Under the new rules, county employees will not be allowed to use their personal Facebook page or other personal social media accounts while on county work time.

Rules Prohibiting Employees From Improper Use of County Email System and Making Threatening or Offensive St... by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Whereas the rules had been implicitly implied in the past, they will be in written form, explicitly laid out by Human Resources.

The county also wants to lay out rules for the general public when responding to social media posts or to government actions.

Under the new guidelines, the communications department will monitor posts to county sites, especially when the contain graphic or vulgar content.

The user will be notified and asked if he or show would like to edit or change the content. If the county removes the post, the person has a chance to appeal the decision.

Updated Administrative Procedure 3-31, Pima County Social Media Procedure by Tucson News Now on Scribd

The intent, according to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, is not to "restrict public participation in county social media, but to encourage as many people as possible to interact and engage with their county government."

Still drawing the lines is a challenging process.

"We've come to understand that it's a very difficult job to monitor the actions of a 7,000 member workforce," said Richard Elias, Supervisor for District 5. "So the reality is that we do have a responsibility to monitor it at whatever level we can."

Elias says there's also a reason Ground was disciplined and Miller was not, over and above the fact Ground used an expletive in his post.

"Elected officials have the right to voice an opinion on a lot of things that would not be good for our employees to voice their opinions on in social media," Elias said.

At least, not on company time.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.