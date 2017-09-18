Gunshot heard at TPD's headquarters - Tucson News Now

Gunshot heard at TPD's headquarters

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A gunshot at the Tucson Police Department's downtown headquarters had officers searching the area and shutting down Stone Avenue in front of the station. 

A TPD sergeant on the scene told Tucson News Now that officers heard the shot and immediately began searching the area, even calling in a helicopter. 

Within minutes, someone called 911 saying there was a man waving a gun around just two blocks down the road.

According to TPD no one was hurt, and despite the search, no suspect was found. 

