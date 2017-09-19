Bicycle Workshop

Free basic bicycle repair from the Living Streets Alliance for the public on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the El Pueblo Center, 101 W Irvington Rd, Tucson 85714.

Limited bike gear will be shared with program participants while supplies last.

If you plan to attend, please contact colby@livingstreetsalliance.org or (520) 261-8777.

