Bicycle Workshop

Free basic bicycle repair from the Living Streets Alliance for the public on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the El Pueblo Center, 101 W Irvington Rd, Tucson 85714.
Limited bike gear will be shared with program participants while supplies last.
If you plan to attend, please contact colby@livingstreetsalliance.org or (520) 261-8777.
