Join the Girl Scouts for a family-friendly fun run at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 am.
Both the Thin Mint Sprint 5k and the 1 Mile Do-si-do Dash are timed races on a flat out-and-back course open to both runners and walkers.
We will also be offering a free 100-meter Trefoil Trot race for children 5 and under. All youth participating in the race will receive a Thin Mint Sprint patch...and all racers will receive a Girl Scout Cookie at the finish line! REGISTER HERE
