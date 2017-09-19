Thin Mint Sprint

Join the Girl Scouts for a family-friendly fun run at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 am.

Both the Thin Mint Sprint 5k and the 1 Mile Do-si-do Dash are timed races on a flat out-and-back course open to both runners and walkers.

We will also be offering a free 100-meter Trefoil Trot race for children 5 and under. All youth participating in the race will receive a Thin Mint Sprint patch...and all racers will receive a Girl Scout Cookie at the finish line! REGISTER HERE

