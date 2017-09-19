Tucson VA to host Operation Reintegration Open House

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus will host Operation Reintegration Open House Friday Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, building 4 at 3601 S. 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ.

All Veterans, military personnel and their families are invited to attend. The event will provide Veterans with an opportunity to rebuild camaraderie and get involved in the community through various volunteer and fitness activities.

Complimentary food and beverages will be provided while supplies last.

For more information on the event or if your organization would like to participate in Operation Reintegration, please contact Mike Ramsey (520) 792-1450 ext. 6261.

