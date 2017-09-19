Tucson VA to host Operation Reintegration Open House

A gunshot at the Tucson Police Department's downtown headquarters had officers searching the area and shutting down Stone Avenue in front of the station.
Pima County is making changes to its social media policy in light of two recent incidents involving an elected official and a rank and file county employee.
Video of the tractor trailer that caused a deadly crash Sunday on Interstate 10 near Red Rock shows the tractor trailer driving erratically. A viewer of Tucson News Now shared the video and wished to remain anonymous.
According to a news release from Arizona Game and Fish Department, ten bats in the last month have been killed or injured when struck by ceiling fan blades, while seeking out hummingbird feeders.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide in Midtown after the body of a woman was found in an alley Sunday afternoon.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.
A Memphis woman faces charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.
