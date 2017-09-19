iPhone users excited for iOS 11 launch

Tuesday is an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11. Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.
Tuesday is an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11. Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.
The Frontage Road along Interstate 10 eastbound is closed between Kolb and Wilmot after a deadly crash.
The Frontage Road along Interstate 10 eastbound is closed between Kolb and Wilmot after a deadly crash.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
A gunshot at the Tucson Police Department's downtown headquarters had officers searching the area and shutting down Stone Avenue in front of the station.
A gunshot at the Tucson Police Department's downtown headquarters had officers searching the area and shutting down Stone Avenue in front of the station.
Pima County is making changes to its social media policy in light of two recent incidents involving an elected official and a rank and file county employee.
Pima County is making changes to its social media policy in light of two recent incidents involving an elected official and a rank and file county employee.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.