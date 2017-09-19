iPhone users excited for iOS 11 launch - Tucson News Now

iPhone users excited for iOS 11 launch

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: apple.com screenshot) (Source: apple.com screenshot)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's an exciting day for iPhone and iPad users as Apple gets ready to release iOS 11 on Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.

Apple boasts the upgrade makes the iPhone more essential than ever to your everyday life.

However, tech experts said don’t click the download button just yet.

“I have always found that I was more happy when I waited a few weeks or a month and half. That way I made sure that there were no bugs, because there is nothing worse than installing something and your phone not working,” said Andy Taylor with TechtalkRadio.

A few updates in iOS 11 include a new interface, better gaming experiences, facial recognition, wireless charging, new iTunes layout, and Siri is expected to work better.

Taylor recommends backing up your phone before getting the update, just in case something goes wrong. He also encourages people to start looking for ways to find space on the device for the update.

“It’s a good time to do the spring cleaning,” he said.  “It’s a good time to say I don’t use that app anymore and I don’t use that app.”

Tucsonans may be tempted to get iOS 11 now because it could keep drivers safe behind the wheel.

“This is helpful for us here in Arizona, since we can’t text and drive, the ability to utilize Siri to inform people that you are driving, you can’t be disturbed” 
Taylor said.

This new operating system will only work on iPhone 5s or newer, and will be available to download around 10 a.m. PST.

