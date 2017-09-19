'El Tour' athletes turn it up a notch as race day nears

Bicycle shops are seeing an increase in traffic as El Tour de Tucson approaches. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tucson’s biggest bicycle ride may be two months away but cyclists are already in training mode.

Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.

Tucson bicycle shops are seeing an increase in traffic.

Dane Higgins, co-owner of Tucson Endurance Performance Center, said bikers are getting their bicycles tuned up and purchasing their gear.

“They’ll see a lot more cyclists on the road. They travel in packs, so they’ll see them riding together. Especially in the early morning hours to beat the heat,” he said of the city's drivers.

He said athletes from out of town are beginning to fly in to get fitted as well. Higgins said typically being two months away from a big race like El Tour de Tucson, cyclist start to clock in more miles.

They start with a fraction of the total race’s miles and continue to increase until race day, which is Nov. 18.

Organizers of the event said with training season in full-effect it’s important for drivers to be extra cautious especially in popular cycling areas.

To learn more about the event, click HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.