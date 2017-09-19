Deadly crash closes Frontage Road on Tucson's south side

The Frontage Road along Interstate 10 eastbound is closed between Kolb and Wilmot after a deadly crash.

#CRASH: A deadly, single car crash has CLOSED the EB I-10 frontage road btwn Kolb/Wilmot. Use I-10 itself instead. pic.twitter.com/ixRexO4Mxk — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 19, 2017

Drivers should stay on I-10 to get around the crash.

