Deadly crash closes Frontage Road on Tucson's south side

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Frontage Road along Interstate 10 eastbound is closed between Kolb and Wilmot after a deadly crash.

Drivers should stay on I-10 to get around the crash.

